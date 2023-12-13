US Asset Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

