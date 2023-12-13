US Asset Management LLC Sells 587 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

