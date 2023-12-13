USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.92

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and $463,114.65 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,438.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.24 or 0.00553243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00115861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00019346 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00026958 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

