VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 168,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 342,873 shares.The stock last traded at $16.11 and had previously closed at $16.17.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $681.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck BDC Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

