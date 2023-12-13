VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the second quarter worth $9,379,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,972,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 446,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 272,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 206.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 264,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VNM opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

