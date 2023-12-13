Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.56. 56,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,943. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

