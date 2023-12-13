Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Bokf Na’s 10th Largest Position

Bokf Na raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $54,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

