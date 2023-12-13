Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 840,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,185,000 after buying an additional 32,807 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,945,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,328,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 1,865,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,908,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

