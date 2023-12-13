Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 11.0% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $101,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.21. 124,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $305.40.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

