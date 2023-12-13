Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $304.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $304.06. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.