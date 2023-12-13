Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $18,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

MGC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,697. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.93 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.44.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

