Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,591,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 1,672,257 shares.The stock last traded at $45.42 and had previously closed at $45.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
