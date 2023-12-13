Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,591,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 1,672,257 shares.The stock last traded at $45.42 and had previously closed at $45.25.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

