Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 175,114 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 325,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 129,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

VIOV opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.