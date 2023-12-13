Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.2 million.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VREX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 42,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,949. The stock has a market cap of $820.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

