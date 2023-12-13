Verge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $58.90 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,438.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00173710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.24 or 0.00553243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00407995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00048145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00115861 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.