Veritas Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,784,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,749 shares during the period. Catalent comprises 2.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $294,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 578.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $120,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Catalent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $74,987,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $98,565,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

