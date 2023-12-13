Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 3.5% Higher

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) shares traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.22. 289,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,321,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

