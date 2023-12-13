VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Lowered to $34.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.