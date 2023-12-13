VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 253.8% in November

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. 192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
