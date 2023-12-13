VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 253.8% in November

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. 192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 75,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

