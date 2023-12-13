Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 213,692 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,645,000. KLA comprises about 1.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of KLA by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 819.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $561.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.26 and a 200-day moving average of $487.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $564.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

