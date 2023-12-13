Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 397,228 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 397,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,577,000. Accenture comprises approximately 1.2% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Accenture at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $343.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.78.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

