Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $35.18 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $972.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $949.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $939.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

