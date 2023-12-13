Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $82.89 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 210,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,893,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,970,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $420.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.32.

View Our Latest Report on MA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.