Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $91.39 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 745,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,394,000. Prologis accounts for about 0.9% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Prologis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.8% during the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 762.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 73,476 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Prologis by 234.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

