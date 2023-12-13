Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $134.93 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,258,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,931,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

