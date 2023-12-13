Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 434,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NYSE GE opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

