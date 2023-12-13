Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $545.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $564.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

