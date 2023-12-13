Visa (NYSE:V) Reaches New 52-Week High at $257.63

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $257.63 and last traded at $257.00, with a volume of 1312043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.19.

Get Visa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $476.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,763,891 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 749.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,631,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.