VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 33,464 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NFE stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFE

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.