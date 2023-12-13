VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 722,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,978,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 147,104 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $90.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $64.97 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.66.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

