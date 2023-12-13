VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,291 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $231,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $200.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.72.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.23). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 49.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $2.1589 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

