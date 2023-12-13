VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.4 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.