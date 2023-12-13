VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $129,784 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

