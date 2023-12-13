VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SEA by 16.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

