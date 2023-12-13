VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 51.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in FirstCash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.74. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.89.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $1,353,139.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716,951.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,235 shares of company stock valued at $49,156,034. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

