VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,177 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after buying an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,324,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,101,000 after buying an additional 3,653,445 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,956,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,243,000 after buying an additional 3,006,673 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

