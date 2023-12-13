VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

