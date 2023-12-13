VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,369,000 after buying an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

PSA stock opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.99 and a 200 day moving average of $273.33. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.14.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $15,193,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

