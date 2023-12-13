VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,597,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.41.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.24.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

