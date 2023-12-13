VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 9,053 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 116.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

