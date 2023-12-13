VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.84.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 13,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $933,541.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $151,416.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 13,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $933,541.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,952 shares of company stock worth $10,241,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

