VitalStone Financial LLC Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AOK stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $676.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $35.64.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

