VitalStone Financial LLC Has $148,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,203 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after buying an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.93 and a 52-week high of $165.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

