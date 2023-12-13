VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $85,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $159,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 1.20. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

