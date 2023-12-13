VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 162,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after buying an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $59.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

