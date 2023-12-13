VitalStone Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,159,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,640,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day moving average is $135.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

