Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.21%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,244,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,244,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $5,612,400 in the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

