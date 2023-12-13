Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.8 %

WD opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.48. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $101.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.23.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,107,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,535,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,432,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,400 over the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 500.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 24.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.