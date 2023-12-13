Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $112,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

