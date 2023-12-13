Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,967,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,040,000 after buying an additional 1,760,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. 2,080,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,124,439. The firm has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

